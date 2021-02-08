Which Institutions Own Shares In InMode Ltd. (INMD)?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is 42.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.14 and a high of $66.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $66.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.78% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -16.84% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $67.77, the stock is 16.66% and 34.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 81.41% off its SMA200. INMD registered 57.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.63.

The stock witnessed a 44.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.71%, and is 15.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 251 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $177.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.18 and Fwd P/E is 30.95. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 415.75% and 1.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $70.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.50% in year-over-year returns.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in InMode Ltd. (INMD), with 15.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.45% while institutional investors hold 78.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.70M, and float is at 20.50M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 45.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Miura Global Management, LLC with over 0.94 million shares valued at $33.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.86% of the INMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with 0.7 million shares valued at $25.21 million to account for 2.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ibex Investors LLC which holds 0.65 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $30.86 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $23.08 million.