Which Institutions Own Shares In MBIA Inc. (MBI)?

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) is -1.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.93 and a high of $9.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.48, the stock is -5.72% and -5.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -7.57% off its SMA200. MBI registered -30.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.91.

The stock witnessed a -9.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.09%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $352.71M and $237.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.44% and -33.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MBIA Inc. (MBI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MBIA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $12.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in MBIA Inc. (MBI), with 6.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.40% while institutional investors hold 86.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.59M, and float is at 47.24M with Short Float at 4.43%. Institutions hold 76.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 5.98 million shares valued at $36.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.09% of the MBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.94 million shares valued at $29.95 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kahn Brothers Group Inc. which holds 4.65 million shares representing 8.62% and valued at over $28.17 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.74% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $22.01 million.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at MBIA Inc. (MBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fallon William C, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Fallon William C bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $6.17 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

MBIA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that RINEHART CHARLES R (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $8.11 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the MBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, RINEHART CHARLES R (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 151,778 shares of MBIA Inc. (MBI).

MBIA Inc. (MBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading -19.70% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -11.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.