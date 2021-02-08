Which Institutions Own Shares In Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH)?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is 41.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is 15.14% and 31.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 66.35% off its SMA200. MFH registered 154.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5856 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9041.

The stock witnessed a 35.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.40%, and is 11.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.36% over the week and 16.45% over the month.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $35.81M and $1.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.86. Distance from 52-week low is 332.00% and -27.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 123.00% this year.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), with institutional investors hold 1.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.64M, and float is at 3.05M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 1.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 41853.0 shares valued at $91239.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the MFH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 33025.0 shares valued at $71994.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.