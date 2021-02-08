Who are the Institutional Holders in China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)?

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) is 19.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCRC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $4.44, the stock is 11.88% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -2.80% off its SMA200. CCRC registered -54.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9662 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4503.

The stock witnessed a 22.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.58%, and is 10.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) has around 12636 employees, a market worth around $78.32M and $197.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.44. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.73% and -55.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.90% this year.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC), with 6.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.51% while institutional investors hold 0.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.39M, and float is at 12.01M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 0.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 27706.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the CCRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 11412.0 shares valued at $48044.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) that is trading 0.23% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -176.27% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.