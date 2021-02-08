Who are the Institutional Holders in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)?

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) is 43.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $11.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTSO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is 19.61% and 28.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 26.60% off its SMA200. CTSO registered 110.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.67.

The stock witnessed a 34.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.11%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) has around 156 employees, a market worth around $495.74M and $36.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.22% and -2.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.70%).

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cytosorbents Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $10.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.39% while institutional investors hold 44.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.59M, and float is at 39.55M with Short Float at 7.36%. Institutions hold 40.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.69 million shares valued at $21.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.24% of the CTSO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.1 million shares valued at $16.76 million to account for 4.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.9 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $15.12 million, while Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $13.0 million.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kraus Al, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kraus Al sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $64000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Cytosorbents Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Capponi Vincent (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $10.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the CTSO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Capponi Vincent (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,677 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $28062.0. The insider now directly holds 417,649 shares of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO).

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 53.48% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -9.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.75.