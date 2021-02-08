Who are the Institutional Holders in Maximus Inc. (MMS)?

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is 9.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.42 and a high of $80.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The MMS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.29% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.72% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.36, the stock is 4.41% and 7.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 11.65% off its SMA200. MMS registered 8.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.13.

The stock witnessed a 3.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.42%, and is 7.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) has around 34300 employees, a market worth around $4.97B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.82 and Fwd P/E is 19.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.12% and -0.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maximus Inc. (MMS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maximus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $836.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Top Institutional Holders

451 institutions hold shares in Maximus Inc. (MMS), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 99.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.04M, and float is at 60.76M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 97.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.19 million shares valued at $492.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.71% of the MMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.45 million shares valued at $441.23 million to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 3.78 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $276.63 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $165.06 million.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Maximus Inc. (MMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTONI RICHARD A, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that MONTONI RICHARD A sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $71.27 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Maximus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Romeo Thomas D. (Group General Manager) sold a total of 5,529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $72.44 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10705.0 shares of the MMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, MONTONI RICHARD A (Vice Chairman) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $72.23 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 185,436 shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS).

Maximus Inc. (MMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) that is trading 25.96% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.