Who are the Institutional Holders in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is -2.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.06 and a high of $660.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The TDG stock was last observed hovering at around $610.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.0% off its average median price target of $658.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.63% off the consensus price target high of $772.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -20.52% lower than the price target low of $502.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $605.00, the stock is 3.83% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 23.12% off its SMA200. TDG registered -4.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $591.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $531.34.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.15%, and is 9.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $33.21B and $5.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.38 and Fwd P/E is 35.92. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.41% and -8.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.02 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.60% in year-over-year returns.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Top Institutional Holders

761 institutions hold shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), with 697.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 100.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.30M, and float is at 52.58M with Short Float at 3.90%. Institutions hold 99.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 5.72 million shares valued at $2.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.50% of the TDG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.53 million shares valued at $2.63 billion to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.64 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $1.73 billion, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $1.49 billion.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Insider Activity

A total of 224 insider transactions have happened at TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 180 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stein Kevin M, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stein Kevin M sold 9,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $580.52 per share for a total of $5.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1347.0 shares.

TransDigm Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Howley W Nicholas (Exec. Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $588.51 per share for $6.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Stein Kevin M (President & CEO) disposed off 9,900 shares at an average price of $600.29 for $5.94 million. The insider now directly holds 1,347 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG).

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Woodward Inc. (WWD) that is trading -1.09% down over the past 12 months. Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is -46.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.1.