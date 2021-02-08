Who is the Top Investor In Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL)?

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) is 3.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.50 and a high of $35.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTOL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.28% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.28% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.19, the stock is 0.18% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 32.09% off its SMA200. VTOL registered -13.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.25.

The stock witnessed a -4.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.05%, and is 12.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $808.36M and $941.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.36. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.95% and -24.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bristow Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $286.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.60% this year.

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL), with 791.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.66% while institutional investors hold 98.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.95M, and float is at 28.92M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 96.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is South Dakota Investment Council with over 6.67 million shares valued at $141.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.46% of the VTOL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Solus Alternative Asset Management, LP with 5.39 million shares valued at $114.53 million to account for 18.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Credit, LP which holds 2.88 million shares representing 9.70% and valued at over $61.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.27% of the shares totaling 2.46 million with a market value of $52.19 million.

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Solus Alternative Asset Manage, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Solus Alternative Asset Manage sold 59,051 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $21.84 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.48 million shares.

Bristow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Solus Alternative Asset Manage (10% Owner) sold a total of 40,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $23.34 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.54 million shares of the VTOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Solus Alternative Asset Manage (10% Owner) disposed off 41,364 shares at an average price of $23.15 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 4,583,344 shares of Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL).