Who is the Top Investor In Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) is 35.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -32.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is 2.76% and 11.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 4.68% off its SMA200. ICD registered -70.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6201 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0642.

The stock witnessed a 14.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.12%, and is 7.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 12.23% over the month.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $25.29M and $115.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.59% and -73.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.63 with sales reaching $13.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -59.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -70.90% in year-over-year returns.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), with 136.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.23% while institutional investors hold 28.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.70M, and float is at 5.44M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 27.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MSD Partners, L.P. with over 0.94 million shares valued at $2.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.25% of the ICD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MSD Capital, L.P. with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 94199.0 shares representing 1.53% and valued at over $0.23 million, while FMR, LLC holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 47362.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MSD CAPITAL L P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MSD CAPITAL L P sold 6,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $20025.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that MSD Partners, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 27,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $3.00 per share for $83946.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the ICD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, MSD CAPITAL L P (Director) disposed off 7,786 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $23358.0. The insider now directly holds 178,218 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD).

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -28.33% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.64% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.57.