Who is the Top Investor In LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)?

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) is -5.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $45.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMPX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.6% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.60, the stock is -6.61% and -9.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 34.01% off its SMA200. LMPX registered -3.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 213.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.02.

The stock witnessed a -5.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.08%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $232.22M and $29.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 619.51% and -47.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 476.00% year-over-year.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.21% while institutional investors hold 9.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.92M, and float is at 6.03M with Short Float at 6.40%. Institutions hold 5.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.19 million shares valued at $5.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.91% of the LMPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.14 million shares valued at $3.7 million to account for 1.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 58840.0 shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $1.47 million, while Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 37403.0 with a market value of $1.02 million.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cohen William G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cohen William G bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $17.40 per share for a total of $34800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that TAWFIK SAMER (President and CEO) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $17.52 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.73 million shares of the LMPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, TAWFIK SAMER (President and CEO) acquired 6,226 shares at an average price of $12.50 for $77825.0. The insider now directly holds 2,727,882 shares of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX).