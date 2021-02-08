Who is the Top Investor In National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) is 17.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.04 and a high of $12.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The NESR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.42% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.71, the stock is 10.25% and 17.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 56.24% off its SMA200. NESR registered 67.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.21.

The stock witnessed a 11.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.73%, and is 8.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has around 4536 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $806.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.75 and Fwd P/E is 13.71. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.85% and -2.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $213.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), with 33.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.55% while institutional investors hold 59.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.88M, and float is at 45.95M with Short Float at 4.80%. Institutions hold 36.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCF Partners, Inc. with over 7.99 million shares valued at $50.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the NESR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.53 million shares valued at $22.53 million to account for 4.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 3.51 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $22.36 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $14.13 million.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.