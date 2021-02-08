Who is the Top Investor In NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)?

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is -3.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.06 and a high of $80.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The NWE stock was last observed hovering at around $55.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.51% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.62% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.44, the stock is 0.32% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.01% off its SMA200. NWE registered -27.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.74.

The stock witnessed a -4.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.91%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) has around 1533 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.72 and Fwd P/E is 16.06. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.26% and -29.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NorthWestern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $359.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Top Institutional Holders

371 institutions hold shares in NorthWestern Corporation (NWE), with 619.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 99.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.58M, and float is at 49.94M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 98.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.84 million shares valued at $332.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.53% of the NWE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.01 million shares valued at $243.63 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 2.96 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $144.16 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $121.46 million.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowe Robert C, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Rowe Robert C sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $55.80 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

NorthWestern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that Rowe Robert C (President & CEO) sold a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $50.44 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the NWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Rowe Robert C (President & CEO) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $55.28 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 176,846 shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NWE).

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -8.46% down over the past 12 months. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -19.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.2% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.