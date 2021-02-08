Who is the Top Investor In Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is 19.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.64 and a high of $14.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The VVOS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 41.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.05, the stock is 0.11% and -0.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -0.28% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.07.

The stock witnessed a 12.08% In the last 1 month and is 7.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $125.49M and $12.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -51.08% from its 52-week high.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $3.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.40% this year.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.80M, and float is at 12.55M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Amman Bradford K., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Amman Bradford K. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $7380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Huntsman Ronald Kirk (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $7.27 per share for $7267.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the VVOS stock.