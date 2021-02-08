Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is 12.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.06 and a high of $221.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALGT stock was last observed hovering at around $219.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.89% off its average median price target of $224.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.44% off the consensus price target high of $265.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -36.85% lower than the price target low of $156.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $213.49, the stock is 12.73% and 17.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 60.66% off its SMA200. ALGT registered 27.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $148.81.

The stock witnessed a 13.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.12%, and is 17.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has around 4275 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $990.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.52. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 255.46% and -3.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegiant Travel Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.37 with sales reaching $306.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.10% in year-over-year returns.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.67% while institutional investors hold 106.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.01M, and float is at 13.48M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 88.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.96 million shares valued at $234.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.97% of the ALGT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 1.48 million shares valued at $177.84 million to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.3 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $155.64 million, while PAR Capital Management, Inc. holds 7.66% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $150.41 million.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLMER GARY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ELLMER GARY sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $220.10 per share for a total of $99045.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1715.0 shares.

Allegiant Travel Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Marvin Linda A (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $214.52 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the ALGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Anderson Gregory Clark (EVP and CFO) disposed off 3,270 shares at an average price of $216.11 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 29,795 shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -29.27% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -13.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.