Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying HEICO Corporation (HEI)?

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is -2.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.01 and a high of $141.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEI stock was last observed hovering at around $128.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.39% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -14.13% lower than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.97, the stock is -0.62% and -1.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 16.49% off its SMA200. HEI registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.21.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.91%, and is 9.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $16.12B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.39 and Fwd P/E is 47.89. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.97% and -8.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEICO Corporation (HEI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEICO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $419.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Top Institutional Holders

561 institutions hold shares in HEICO Corporation (HEI), with 30.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.40% while institutional investors hold 93.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.99M, and float is at 115.35M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 72.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.26 million shares valued at $550.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the HEI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.31 million shares valued at $346.41 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.86 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $194.91 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $162.93 million.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at HEICO Corporation (HEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $115.90 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37822.0 shares.

HEICO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that MENDELSON LAURANS A (COB and CEO) bought a total of 1,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $118.63 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15077.0 shares of the HEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Schwitter Frank J (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $122.22 for $36667.0. The insider now directly holds 910 shares of HEICO Corporation (HEI).

HEICO Corporation (HEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) that is trading 114.16% up over the past 12 months. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is -43.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.