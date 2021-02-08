Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)?

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) is 38.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $19.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTEM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.99, the stock is 13.58% and 27.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 7.64% off its SMA200. MTEM registered -20.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.68.

The stock witnessed a 39.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.51%, and is 13.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $643.52M and $21.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.97% and -32.07% from its 52-week high.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molecular Templates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $7.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM), with 11.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.42% while institutional investors hold 107.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.03M, and float is at 35.63M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 81.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 5.02 million shares valued at $54.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the MTEM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.95 million shares valued at $32.18 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 2.47 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $27.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $23.9 million.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH TARGET N V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $11.69 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.54 million shares.

Molecular Templates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $11.94 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.46 million shares of the MTEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) acquired 320,000 shares at an average price of $8.28 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds 6,380,331 shares of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM).

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 36.98% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.