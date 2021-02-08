Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Sogou Inc. (SOGO)?

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is 1.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $8.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 3.37% higher than the price target low of $8.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.31, the stock is -0.23% and -0.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 17.73% off its SMA200. SOGO registered 92.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.53.

The stock witnessed a 0.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.84%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) has around 2738 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $924.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.33. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.69% and -7.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sogou Inc. (SOGO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sogou Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $256.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -224.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Sogou Inc. (SOGO), with 94.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.54% while institutional investors hold 34.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 386.69M, and float is at 86.51M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 25.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TIG Advisors, LLC with over 4.92 million shares valued at $43.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.70% of the SOGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.25 million shares valued at $28.89 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Omni Partners LLP which holds 2.23 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $19.81 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 1.95 million with a market value of $17.33 million.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 65.93% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.