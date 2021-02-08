Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)?

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) is 11.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMST stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.61% higher than the price target low of $5.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.23, the stock is -2.11% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock 26.66% off its SMA200. TMST registered -20.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.42.

The stock witnessed a -5.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.42%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $247.90M and $846.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.13% and -22.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $206.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -995.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), with 8.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.54% while institutional investors hold 75.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.00M, and float is at 35.88M with Short Float at 7.92%. Institutions hold 60.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.16 million shares valued at $21.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.65% of the TMST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.03 million shares valued at $10.75 million to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.6 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $9.22 million, while Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $5.23 million.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 8.01% up over the past 12 months. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) is -40.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.72% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.98.