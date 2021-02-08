Why Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) is 19.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.64 and a high of $48.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.38% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.48% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.63, the stock is 1.10% and 11.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 37.86% off its SMA200. AGO registered -19.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.57.

The stock witnessed a 8.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.97%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $980.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.73. Profit margin for the company is 35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.88% and -22.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $187.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.60% in year-over-year returns.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO), with 4.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.30% while institutional investors hold 101.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.20M, and float is at 76.52M with Short Float at 7.90%. Institutions hold 96.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Putnam Investments LLC with over 8.52 million shares valued at $182.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.54% of the AGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.81 million shares valued at $167.79 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 7.52 million shares representing 9.30% and valued at over $161.44 million, while Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $98.46 million.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JONES THOMAS W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JONES THOMAS W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $26.81 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31877.0 shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that JONES THOMAS W (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $28.30 per share for $84910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26877.0 shares of the AGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Feldstein Andrew T (Chief Investment Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.98 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 108,314 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) that is trading -16.02% down over the past 12 months. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is -26.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.64.