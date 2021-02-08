Why CRH plc (CRH) is the topic of conversation today

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) is 0.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.73 and a high of $47.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRH stock was last observed hovering at around $43.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $47.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.11% off the consensus price target high of $56.57 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -14.48% lower than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.93, the stock is -2.78% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 14.43% off its SMA200. CRH registered 10.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.63.

The stock witnessed a -7.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.33%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

CRH plc (CRH) has around 86951 employees, a market worth around $33.91B and $32.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.37 and Fwd P/E is 17.17. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.13% and -10.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

CRH plc (CRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CRH plc (CRH) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CRH plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year.

CRH plc (CRH) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in CRH plc (CRH), with 15.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 4.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 785.40M, and float is at 776.20M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 4.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.15 million shares valued at $221.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.19% of the CRH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boston Partners with 4.79 million shares valued at $204.03 million to account for 15.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.47 million shares representing 11.39% and valued at over $125.16 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $54.61 million.

CRH plc (CRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is trading 4.02% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.94% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.