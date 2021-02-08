Why Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is the topic of conversation today

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) is 50.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The DYNT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.26% off the consensus price target high of $2.15 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -43.53% lower than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 9.53% and 31.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 52.23% off its SMA200. DYNT registered 35.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8012.

The stock witnessed a 40.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.55%, and is 14.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $17.80M and $49.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.28% and -67.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $12.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.34% while institutional investors hold 10.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.08M, and float is at 10.55M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 7.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 0.46 million shares valued at $0.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.14% of the DYNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 2.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 73568.0 shares representing 0.50% and valued at over $51674.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 39566.0 with a market value of $27791.0.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanger Inc. (HNGR) that is trading -9.07% down over the past 12 months. Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) is -10.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.