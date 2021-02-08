Why Eni S.p.A. (E) is the topic of conversation today

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) is 0.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.10 and a high of $28.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The E stock was last observed hovering at around $20.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $23.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.66% off the consensus price target high of $34.29 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -20.78% lower than the price target low of $17.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.69, the stock is -2.42% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.71% off its SMA200. E registered -27.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.70.

The stock witnessed a -7.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.12%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Eni S.p.A. (E) has around 32177 employees, a market worth around $37.19B and $58.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.88. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.99% and -28.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Eni S.p.A. (E) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eni S.p.A. (E) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eni S.p.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.40% this year.

Eni S.p.A. (E) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Eni S.p.A. (E), with institutional investors hold 1.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.79B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 1.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 4.25 million shares valued at $66.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.23% of the E Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 3.74 million shares valued at $58.19 million to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.15 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $33.36 million, while Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $26.38 million.

Eni S.p.A. (E): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading -15.65% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -33.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.46.