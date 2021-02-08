Why Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is -8.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.91 and a high of $96.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The FMX stock was last observed hovering at around $69.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $1800.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.85% off the consensus price target high of $2210.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 95.15% higher than the price target low of $1434.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.55, the stock is -4.92% and -6.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 7.86% off its SMA200. FMX registered -26.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.80.

The stock witnessed a -8.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.77%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has around 321995 employees, a market worth around $22.37B and $24.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.53 and Fwd P/E is 29.77. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.45% and -28.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $6.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 401.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Top Institutional Holders

324 institutions hold shares in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX), with institutional investors hold 33.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 357.82M, and float is at 354.24M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 33.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harding Loevner LLC with over 8.96 million shares valued at $503.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the FMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 5.69 million shares valued at $319.5 million to account for 5.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 5.63 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $316.46 million, while Standard Life Aberdeen PLC holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 4.98 million with a market value of $280.06 million.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is -5.70% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is -1.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.