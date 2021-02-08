Why GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) is the topic of conversation today

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) is 34.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The GVP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -18.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is 4.18% and 23.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 58.72% off its SMA200. GVP registered 27.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5947 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1612.

The stock witnessed a 36.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.24%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 10.35% over the month.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has around 321 employees, a market worth around $38.09M and $62.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.67. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.98% and -24.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.10%).

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSE Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $13.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.50% in year-over-year returns.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in GSE Systems Inc. (GVP), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.75% while institutional investors hold 57.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.56M, and float is at 16.41M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 52.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 1.99 million shares valued at $2.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.66% of the GVP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. with 1.08 million shares valued at $1.12 million to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY CORP. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 3.81% and valued at over $0.82 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $0.78 million.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Corey William S. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Corey William S. Jr. bought 21,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $24852.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50316.0 shares.

GSE Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Corey William S. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $1.14 per share for $3648.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28516.0 shares of the GVP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, Pugh Daniel Warren (Chief Legal & Risk Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $9873.0. The insider now directly holds 71,956 shares of GSE Systems Inc. (GVP).

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 14.43% up over the past 12 months. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) is -38.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 72.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.