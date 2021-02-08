Why has Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) gained 1.85% in last trading?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is 8.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $415.00 and a high of $1553.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMG stock was last observed hovering at around $1479.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 27.33% off its average median price target of $1612.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.66% off the consensus price target high of $2000.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -29.35% lower than the price target low of $1165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1506.88, the stock is 3.53% and 8.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 24.40% off its SMA200. CMG registered 75.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,433.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,304.86.

The stock witnessed a 12.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.97%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $41.39B and $5.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.61 and Fwd P/E is 49.92. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.10% and -3.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.83 with sales reaching $1.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.80% in year-over-year returns.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Top Institutional Holders

1,010 institutions hold shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), with 322.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 98.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.97M, and float is at 27.64M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 97.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.98 million shares valued at $3.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the CMG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.32 million shares valued at $2.89 billion to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.89 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $2.35 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garner Curtis E, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Garner Curtis E sold 5,062 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $1508.40 per share for a total of $7.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2679.0 shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Garner Curtis E (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 14,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $1480.94 per share for $21.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2679.0 shares of the CMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Boatwright Scott (Chief Restaurant Officer) disposed off 5,822 shares at an average price of $1497.75 for $8.72 million. The insider now directly holds 2,197 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG).

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 35.01% up over the past 12 months. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) is 50.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.