Why has Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) gained 2.84% in last trading?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is 9.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.81 and a high of $104.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The JACK stock was last observed hovering at around $98.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.07% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -37.24% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.56, the stock is 4.05% and 7.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 24.95% off its SMA200. JACK registered 20.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.19.

The stock witnessed a 5.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.01%, and is 7.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.22 and Fwd P/E is 17.01. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 504.16% and -2.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.20%).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jack in the Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.73 with sales reaching $336.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Top Institutional Holders

346 institutions hold shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK), with 447.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 110.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.92M, and float is at 22.50M with Short Float at 10.20%. Institutions hold 108.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.63 million shares valued at $208.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.47% of the JACK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.99 million shares valued at $157.99 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 1.07 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $85.2 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $78.41 million.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOOPER DAWN E, the company’s VP Controller & Fin Reporting. SEC filings show that HOOPER DAWN E sold 57 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $89.98 per share for a total of $5129.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2098.0 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that MARTIN ANDREW T (SVP, CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) sold a total of 154 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $89.98 per share for $13857.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4745.0 shares of the JACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, INGOLDT ADRIENNE (SVP-CHF BRND&EXP OFFICER) disposed off 64 shares at an average price of $89.98 for $5759.0. The insider now directly holds 2,225 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading 139.15% up over the past 12 months. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is -0.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.82.