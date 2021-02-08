Why has Life Storage Inc. (LSI) dropped -0.39% in last trading?

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) is 5.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.87 and a high of $84.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The LSI stock was last observed hovering at around $84.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $86.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.35% off the consensus price target high of $99.33 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -46.66% lower than the price target low of $57.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.08, the stock is 3.74% and 7.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 19.33% off its SMA200. LSI registered 10.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.30.

The stock witnessed a 10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.96%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has around 1943 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $597.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.52 and Fwd P/E is 36.60. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.37% and -1.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $157.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Top Institutional Holders

491 institutions hold shares in Life Storage Inc. (LSI), with 609.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 95.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.21M, and float is at 72.08M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 94.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.02 million shares valued at $702.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.24% of the LSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.17 million shares valued at $573.05 million to account for 16.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.39 million shares representing 8.87% and valued at over $308.01 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $217.29 million.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Life Storage Inc. (LSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gregoire Andrew J, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Gregoire Andrew J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $114.31 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59181.0 shares.

Life Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that ROGERS DAVID L (Director) sold a total of 14,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $90.00 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the LSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Barberio Mark G (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $79.55 for $79550.0. The insider now directly holds 6,000 shares of Life Storage Inc. (LSI).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading 2.37% up over the past 12 months. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is 6.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.72% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.