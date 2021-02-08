Why has Youdao Inc. (DAO) dropped -3.35% in last trading?

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is 38.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.84 and a high of $47.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $274.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.89% off the consensus price target high of $329.80 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 79.29% higher than the price target low of $176.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.63, the stock is 12.41% and 23.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -3.35% at the moment leaves the stock 22.55% off its SMA200. DAO registered 123.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.52.

The stock witnessed a 32.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.07%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 8.74% over the month.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) has around 1699 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $381.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.83% and -23.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.20%).

Youdao Inc. (DAO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Youdao Inc. (DAO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Youdao Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $162.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 158.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 180.30% in year-over-year returns.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Youdao Inc. (DAO), with 8.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.12% while institutional investors hold 80.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.50M, and float is at 21.07M with Short Float at 10.05%. Institutions hold 74.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 9.39 million shares valued at $242.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.48% of the DAO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.18 million shares valued at $30.39 million to account for 5.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sylebra Capital Ltd which holds 1.16 million shares representing 5.12% and valued at over $29.96 million, while Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd holds 3.94% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $23.05 million.