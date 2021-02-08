Why Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) is 48.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.80 and a high of $314.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEN stock was last observed hovering at around $245.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.22% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.24% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -27.14% lower than the price target low of $204.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $259.37, the stock is 8.62% and 20.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 5.80% at the moment leaves the stock 25.25% off its SMA200. PEN registered 43.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $220.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $220.15.

The stock witnessed a 36.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.16%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $8.90B and $538.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 380.87. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.95% and -17.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penumbra Inc. (PEN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penumbra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $145.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 622.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Top Institutional Holders

380 institutions hold shares in Penumbra Inc. (PEN), with 2.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.60% while institutional investors hold 96.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.21M, and float is at 33.93M with Short Float at 17.85%. Institutions hold 89.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.42 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.92% of the PEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.37 million shares valued at $654.26 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.99 million shares representing 8.24% and valued at over $581.92 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $305.73 million.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Insider Activity

A total of 129 insider transactions have happened at Penumbra Inc. (PEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 128 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bose Arani, the company’s Chief Innovator. SEC filings show that Bose Arani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $259.43 per share for a total of $2.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Penumbra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Pray James Robert (President, International) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $259.64 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the PEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Bose Arani (Chief Innovator) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $255.81 for $2.56 million. The insider now directly holds 540,662 shares of Penumbra Inc. (PEN).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -25.01% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.92% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.68.