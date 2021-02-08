Why Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Are Going Crazy

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) is 5.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $21.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSIG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.59% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.36, the stock is 0.48% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 44.61% off its SMA200. BSIG registered 97.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.14.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.61%, and is 11.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) has around 936 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $718.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.82 and Fwd P/E is 8.17. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 463.99% and -6.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.60%).

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $166.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), with 216.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 105.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.00M, and float is at 79.67M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 104.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 20.0 million shares valued at $258.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.04% of the BSIG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.06 million shares valued at $116.91 million to account for 11.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.19 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $67.01 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 4.84 million with a market value of $62.39 million.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahoney Daniel K., the company’s Head of Finance/PAO. SEC filings show that Mahoney Daniel K. sold 1,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $10.51 per share for a total of $12344.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9867.0 shares.