Why Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Are Going Crazy

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is 5.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.97 and a high of $375.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPAM stock was last observed hovering at around $373.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.34% off its average median price target of $393.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.02% off the consensus price target high of $429.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -14.72% lower than the price target low of $329.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $377.43, the stock is 7.42% and 10.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 26.42% off its SMA200. EPAM registered 60.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $351.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $327.99.

The stock witnessed a 14.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.77%, and is 9.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has around 32561 employees, a market worth around $20.89B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.55 and Fwd P/E is 50.27. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.36% and 0.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EPAM Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.71 with sales reaching $704.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Top Institutional Holders

718 institutions hold shares in EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.58% while institutional investors hold 101.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.88M, and float is at 53.12M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 97.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 5.21 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the EPAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.92 million shares valued at $1.59 billion to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 4.18 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fejes Balazs, the company’s EVP/Co-Head of Global Business. SEC filings show that Fejes Balazs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $369.60 per share for a total of $7.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9383.0 shares.

EPAM Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Shekhter Elaina (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $370.90 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6204.0 shares of the EPAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Yezhkov Sergey (SVP/Co-Head of Global Business) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $370.93 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 9,211 shares of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -25.09% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -22.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.