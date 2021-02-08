Why Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Are Going Crazy

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) is -12.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PME stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.2% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is -5.46% and -14.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 9.52% off its SMA200. PME registered 57.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6525.

The stock witnessed a -15.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.03%, and is 8.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) has around 2060 employees, a market worth around $129.29M and $90.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.19. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.16% and -35.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME), with 45.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.25% while institutional investors hold 0.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.07M, and float is at 33.90M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 0.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 41107.0 shares valued at $64537.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the PME Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 10784.0 shares valued at $16930.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) that is trading 93.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.12% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13290.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.