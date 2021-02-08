Why Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Are Going Crazy

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) is 23.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.12 and a high of $69.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRHC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.64% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -31.87% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $52.75, the stock is -0.14% and 19.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 9.25% off its SMA200. TRHC registered -15.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.92.

The stock witnessed a 14.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.83%, and is -7.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) has around 1286 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $293.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 142.95. Profit margin for the company is -19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.13% and -24.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $74.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.57% while institutional investors hold 114.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.78M, and float is at 20.52M with Short Float at 29.71%. Institutions hold 107.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.07 million shares valued at $125.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.88% of the TRHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.42 million shares valued at $57.83 million to account for 5.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.36 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $55.61 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $54.63 million.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Brian W, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Adams Brian W sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Greenhalgh Michael (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $60.00 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TRHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Greenhalgh Michael (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $52.20 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 140,646 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 45.91% up over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is 2.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.49% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.94.