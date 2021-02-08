Why Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Are Going Crazy

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is 0.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.15 and a high of $50.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $44.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.13% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.6% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.38, the stock is 3.92% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 17.25% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -9.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.25.

The stock witnessed a -3.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.85%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.55 and Fwd P/E is 26.65. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.85% and -13.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $2.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

468 institutions hold shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA), with 13.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.86% while institutional investors hold 99.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 343.00M, and float is at 304.33M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 96.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 14.86 million shares valued at $492.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.76% of the LSXMA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.66 million shares valued at $254.24 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.08 million shares representing 6.04% and valued at over $201.82 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 4.39 million with a market value of $145.64 million.