Why Shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Are Going Crazy

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) is -9.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.80 and a high of $58.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCVX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.29% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 46.58% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.04, the stock is -4.90% and -15.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -33.57% off its SMA200. PCVX registered a loss of -29.27% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.38.

The stock witnessed a -17.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.32%, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 35.06% and -58.89% from its 52-week high.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.50% this year.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX), with 4.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.57% while institutional investors hold 93.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.90M, and float is at 41.43M with Short Float at 7.35%. Institutions hold 85.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.38 million shares valued at $314.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.51% of the PCVX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 5.28 million shares valued at $260.91 million to account for 10.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. which holds 5.16 million shares representing 10.12% and valued at over $254.63 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 8.24% of the shares totaling 4.2 million with a market value of $207.22 million.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hopfner Robert Lorne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hopfner Robert Lorne sold 2,768 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $25.06 per share for a total of $69366.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

Vaxcyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Hopfner Robert Lorne (Director) sold a total of 14,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $25.13 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.79 million shares of the PCVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Hopfner Robert Lorne (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $25.07 for $50140.0. The insider now directly holds 1,801,118 shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX).