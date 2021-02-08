Why SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) is the topic of conversation today

SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is 26.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHSP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -21.47% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.65, the stock is 6.45% and 17.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 75.74% off its SMA200. SHSP registered 60.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.29.

The stock witnessed a 28.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.98%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $251.31M and $27.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 358.89% and -17.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.20%).

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SharpSpring Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $7.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.90% in year-over-year returns.

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.50% while institutional investors hold 73.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.57M, and float is at 11.40M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 66.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. with over 1.36 million shares valued at $15.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.73% of the SHSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cat Rock Capital Management LP with 1.15 million shares valued at $12.78 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.95 million shares representing 8.23% and valued at over $10.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $5.69 million.

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) Insider Activity

A total of 154 insider transactions have happened at SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 127 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlson Richard Alan, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Carlson Richard Alan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

SharpSpring Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Whitton Travis (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 15,899 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $14.79 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6362.0 shares of the SHSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Whitton Travis (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 75,895 shares at an average price of $16.31 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 16,914 shares of SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP).

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading -12.20% down over the past 12 months. Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is 31.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.