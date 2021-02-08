Why should you buy stock in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)?

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) is 25.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $4.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKCC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 15.06% and 18.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 27.12% off its SMA200. BKCC registered -28.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8619 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7216.

The stock witnessed a 24.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.50%, and is 12.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.24. Distance from 52-week low is 143.15% and -29.78% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $15.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 32.78% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 32.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Telemus Capital, LLC with over 8.75 million shares valued at $23.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.10% of the BKCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lsv Asset Management with 2.38 million shares valued at $5.8 million to account for 3.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 1.21 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $2.96 million, while Ares Management LLC holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $2.41 million.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Usifer Maureen K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Usifer Maureen K sold 13,753 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $2.76 per share for a total of $37958.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38716.0 shares.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Usifer Maureen K (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $2.75 per share for $41250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52469.0 shares of the BKCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Singhal Nik (President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.80 for $28000.0. The insider now directly holds 73,097 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC).