Why should you buy stock in Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)?

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is -1.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.81 and a high of $89.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMD stock was last observed hovering at around $78.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.63% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.55% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.73, the stock is -3.46% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 45.94% off its SMA200. CMD registered 25.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.30.

The stock witnessed a -5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.80%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) has around 3669 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 155.46 and Fwd P/E is 27.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.52% and -12.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cantel Medical Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $276.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year.

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD), with 4.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.44% while institutional investors hold 108.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.19M, and float is at 33.38M with Short Float at 5.72%. Institutions hold 97.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.51 million shares valued at $198.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.67% of the CMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 3.94 million shares valued at $172.93 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 3.43 million shares representing 8.11% and valued at over $150.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.98% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $148.15 million.

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Capone Brian, the company’s SVP and Princ. Accounting Ofr. SEC filings show that Capone Brian sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $44.14 per share for a total of $13241.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5106.0 shares.

Cantel Medical Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that EVNIN ANTHONY B (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $38.83 per share for $97064.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10197.0 shares of the CMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, FOTIADES GEORGE L (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.55 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 139,876 shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD).

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.11% up over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -4.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.75.