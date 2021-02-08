Why should you buy stock in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) is 64.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.78 and a high of $50.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAXN stock was last observed hovering at around $44.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.81% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -159.94% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.79, the stock is 12.96% and 40.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock 87.65% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.60.

The stock witnessed a 43.35% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 201.68%, and is 15.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 10.96% over the month.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has around 5194 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $967.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 297.20% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.40%).

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.1 with sales reaching $242.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), with 19.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.44% while institutional investors hold 82.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.77M, and float is at 13.59M with Short Float at 19.98%. Institutions hold 33.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.11 million shares valued at $35.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the MAXN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 2.09 million shares valued at $35.49 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.61 million shares representing 7.56% and valued at over $27.26 million, while FIL LTD holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $13.83 million.