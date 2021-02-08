Why should you buy stock in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is 1.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.57 and a high of $37.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -79.72% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.35, the stock is -0.35% and 5.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 45.23% off its SMA200. SBGI registered 4.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.20.

The stock witnessed a -3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.73%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $6.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.70. Profit margin for the company is -46.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.91% and -12.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.01 with sales reaching $1.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.51% while institutional investors hold 101.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.81M, and float is at 45.55M with Short Float at 12.35%. Institutions hold 94.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with over 4.95 million shares valued at $95.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the SBGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 4.15 million shares valued at $79.9 million to account for 8.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.11 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $79.04 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.83% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $64.66 million.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Legg Benson E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Legg Benson E sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $31.43 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10600.0 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that KEITH DANIEL C (Director) sold a total of 9,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $28.87 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40000.0 shares of the SBGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, KEITH DANIEL C (Director) disposed off 10,827 shares at an average price of $28.83 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 49,773 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI).

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading 55.34% up over the past 12 months. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is 17.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.83.