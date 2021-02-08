Why should you buy stock in USA Truck Inc. (USAK)?

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) is 25.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $12.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The USAK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.24, the stock is 8.08% and 17.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 26.71% off its SMA200. USAK registered 111.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.00.

The stock witnessed a 24.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.60%, and is 9.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) has around 2050 employees, a market worth around $100.49M and $516.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.62. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 376.27% and -12.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USA Truck Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $145.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in USA Truck Inc. (USAK), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.28% while institutional investors hold 70.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.81M, and float is at 6.90M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 55.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 0.72 million shares valued at $6.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the USAK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.69 million shares valued at $6.52 million to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Grace & White Inc /ny which holds 0.43 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $3.87 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $2.5 million.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at USA Truck Inc. (USAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Faulkenberry Barbara J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Faulkenberry Barbara J bought 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $5.44 per share for a total of $10334.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18734.0 shares.

USA Truck Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Creager Robert E. (Director) bought a total of 7,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $5.57 per share for $42639.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48644.0 shares of the USAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Creager Robert E. (Director) acquired 1,321 shares at an average price of $5.57 for $7357.0. The insider now directly holds 40,984 shares of USA Truck Inc. (USAK).

USA Truck Inc. (USAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 6.66% up over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 3.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -196.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10740.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.