Why Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is the topic of conversation today

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) is 15.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MITO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -18.49% lower than the price target low of $1.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is 8.87% and 16.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 5.14% off its SMA200. MITO registered -27.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5332 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5321.

The stock witnessed a 21.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.46%, and is 13.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $92.30M and $21.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.18% and -65.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-205.50%).

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.70% year-over-year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO), with institutional investors hold 10.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.74M, and float is at 8.03M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 10.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prosight Management, LP with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the MITO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 89261.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 37597.0 with a market value of $50755.0.