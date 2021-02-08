Why Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) is 27.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $23.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNOM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $16.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -23.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.85, the stock is 3.61% and 14.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 43.85% off its SMA200. VNOM registered -35.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a 13.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.49%, and is 8.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 52.11. Profit margin for the company is -60.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.19% and -37.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $56.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.50% in year-over-year returns.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), with 297.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 76.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.85M, and float is at 59.11M with Short Float at 3.49%. Institutions hold 76.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 9.97 million shares valued at $74.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the VNOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP with 5.15 million shares valued at $38.74 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 4.15 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $31.18 million, while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 3.3 million with a market value of $24.85 million.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $8.10 per share for a total of $24300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35362.0 shares.

Viper Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes (President) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $11.27 per share for $22542.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32362.0 shares of the VNOM stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is trading -13.38% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.