Will Anterix Inc. (ATEX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) is -1.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.26 and a high of $57.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATEX stock was last observed hovering at around $36.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.95% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.38% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.05, the stock is -1.45% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -10.24% off its SMA200. ATEX registered -22.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.04.

The stock witnessed a 8.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.00%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $630.22M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.89% and -35.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anterix Inc. (ATEX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anterix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $140k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.90% year-over-year.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Anterix Inc. (ATEX), with 503.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.88% while institutional investors hold 94.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.35M, and float is at 15.80M with Short Float at 7.33%. Institutions hold 91.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with over 5.25 million shares valued at $171.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.01% of the ATEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 1.36 million shares valued at $44.43 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lomas Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.22 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $40.02 million, while Bain Capital Credit, LP holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $26.42 million.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Anterix Inc. (ATEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OBRIEN MORGAN E, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that OBRIEN MORGAN E sold 31,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $40.17 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94250.0 shares.

Anterix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Guttman-McCabe Christopher (Chief Reg & Comm Officer) sold a total of 1,590 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $29.75 per share for $47303.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44020.0 shares of the ATEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Gangeri Elaine (Chief Acc Officer, Treasurer) disposed off 1,018 shares at an average price of $30.10 for $30642.0. The insider now directly holds 27,298 shares of Anterix Inc. (ATEX).