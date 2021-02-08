Will Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is 22.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLMT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -92.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is 13.42% and 10.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 32.38% off its SMA200. CLMT registered -8.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3656 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1451.

The stock witnessed a 17.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.67%, and is 20.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $291.99M and $2.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 368.29% and -11.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.79 with sales reaching $488.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.00% in year-over-year returns.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT), with 16.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.84% while institutional investors hold 19.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.74M, and float is at 61.79M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 15.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adams Asset Advisors, LLC with over 4.56 million shares valued at $14.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.84% of the CLMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Evermore Global Advisors, LLC with 2.25 million shares valued at $7.04 million to account for 2.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Knott (David M.) which holds 2.02 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $5.15 million, while Springhouse Capital Management, LP holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $0.91 million.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Obermeier Scott, the company’s EVP – Commercial. SEC filings show that Obermeier Scott bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $2.57 per share for a total of $64275.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Jennings H. Keith (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.80 per share for $3595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CLMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Jennings H. Keith (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $14230.0. The insider now directly holds 103,302 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT).

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -25.88% down over the past 12 months. CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is -45.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 88380.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.