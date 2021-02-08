Will Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) is 24.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.47 and a high of $14.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.88, the stock is 2.87% and 11.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 30.84% off its SMA200. GPP registered -30.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.12.

The stock witnessed a 16.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.73%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.54 and Fwd P/E is 5.04. Profit margin for the company is 50.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.73% and -31.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (84.80%).

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $21.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), with 11.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.85% while institutional investors hold 42.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.16M, and float is at 11.41M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 21.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is No Street GP LP with over 2.02 million shares valued at $14.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the GPP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.01 million shares valued at $7.09 million to account for 4.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.39 million shares representing 1.69% and valued at over $2.74 million, while State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $2.28 million.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) that is trading -46.20% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 63.64% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10660.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.