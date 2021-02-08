Will OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) is 26.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $36.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONEW stock was last observed hovering at around $34.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.2% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.95% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.82, the stock is 9.30% and 19.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.47% at the moment leaves the stock 56.16% off its SMA200. ONEW registered a gain of 38.27% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.35.

The stock witnessed a 15.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.82%, and is 13.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) has around 1169 employees, a market worth around $522.84M and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.43 and Fwd P/E is 7.78. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 979.77% and 1.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.50%).

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneWater Marine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $252.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.60% year-over-year.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.69% while institutional investors hold 92.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.87M, and float is at 8.28M with Short Float at 3.87%. Institutions hold 79.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Century Companies, Inc. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $20.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the ONEW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 0.93 million shares valued at $18.99 million to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.79 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $16.09 million, while Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $10.79 million.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singleton Philip Austin Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Singleton Philip Austin Jr. sold 220,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $20.84 per share for a total of $4.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

OneWater Marine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that LEGLER MITCHELL W (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55556.0 shares of the ONEW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Troiano John (Director) disposed off 383,727 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $7.29 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW).