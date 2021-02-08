Will Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is 49.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.04 and a high of $37.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRGB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.2% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -91.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $28.74, the stock is 16.44% and 31.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 95.12% off its SMA200. RRGB registered -17.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 206.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.97.

The stock witnessed a 32.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 129.74%, and is 9.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has around 24586 employees, a market worth around $442.88M and $970.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 611.39% and -22.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.1 with sales reaching $230.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), with 308.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 105.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.54M, and float is at 14.59M with Short Float at 12.23%. Institutions hold 103.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.89 million shares valued at $38.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.60% of the RRGB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.26 million shares valued at $29.74 million to account for 14.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 1.72 million shares representing 11.07% and valued at over $22.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.98% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $16.32 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vintage Capital Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Vintage Capital Management LLC sold 300,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $14.76 per share for a total of $4.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Vintage Capital Management LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 559,208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $18.48 per share for $10.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the RRGB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Schweinfurth Lynn S (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.85 for $88500.0. The insider now directly holds 28,158 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB).

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 8.63% up over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 22.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.