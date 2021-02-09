3 Stocks to Track: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), The Western Union Company (WU)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) shares are 2.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.42% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.03% down YTD and 145.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.66% and -11.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 07, 2013, BMO Capital Markets recommended the PLG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on June 27, 2016. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PLG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.96. The forecasts give the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock a price target range of $6.08 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.17. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.88% or -305.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 60.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), was traded at a price of $2.17 on Tuesday at last check, gaining 0.23% that brought its market cap to $194,146,439. It fluctuated between $2.17 and $2.18 during recent trading. The company has 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), on the other hand, is trading around $23.40 with a market cap of $9.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Western Union Company (WU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $252.3 million. This represented a 79.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.26 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.32 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $8.83 billion from $8.71 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $585.6 million, significantly lower than the $665.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $531.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at The Western Union Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 11,385 shares. Insider sales totaled 43,262 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with -0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 409.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Western Union Company having a total of 850 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 48.87 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 48.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 billion and represent 11.73% of shares outstanding.