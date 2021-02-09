A peek at Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM): Who has invested in It?

347 institutions hold shares in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM), with 4.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.39% while institutional investors hold 106.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.01M, and float is at 44.50M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 96.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.37 million shares valued at $762.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.01% of the ALRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 5.6 million shares valued at $309.53 million to account for 11.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.58 million shares representing 9.33% and valued at over $253.29 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 6.04% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $163.9 million.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.00 and a high of $108.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALRM stock was last observed hovering at around $102.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.86% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -35.13% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.35, the stock is 2.57% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 49.82% off its SMA200. ALRM registered 123.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.55.

The stock witnessed a -3.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.64%, and is 6.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) has around 1160 employees, a market worth around $4.69B and $592.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.57 and Fwd P/E is 62.14. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.72% and -6.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $146.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Valenzuela Steve, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Valenzuela Steve sold 1,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $93.87 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33594.0 shares.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Trundle Stephen (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $98.79 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the ALRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Valenzuela Steve (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,292 shares at an average price of $104.10 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 33,594 shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM).

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) that is trading 103.65% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -70.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.9.